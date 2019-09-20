Tech launches of the week: Nebula Mars II portable projector, Crossloop Akorn Bluetooth speaker and more

Tech launches of the week: Nebula by Anker has launched Mars II portable projector in India at a price of Rs 51,999. The Nebula Mars II comes with full 720p resolution and dual 10-watt speakers.

Advertising

On the other hand, Crossloop has launched Akorn waterproof Bluetooth speaker priced at Rs 1,499. The Crossloop Akorn comes with a built-in 600 mAh rechargeable battery that can provide up to 6 hours of playtime.

This apart, Soundcore by Anker launched Sport Air wireless workout headphones at Rs 2,999. The Soundcore Sport Air comes with an ultra-Water resistant, sweat Guard protection with no inline remote.

Here are the latest technology products that have hit the Indian market this week. Read on:

Advertising

Nebula Mars II

Nebula by Anker has launched the Nebula Mars II portable projector. The Mars II projector comes with full 720p resolution, dual 10-watt speakers, four-hour battery claimed by the company and one-second auto-focus. The Nebula Mars II runs on Android 7.1.

The Nebula Mars II projector comes with a carrying handle and compact size shaped cube. It supports HD Picture with 1280 × 720 resolution, 300 ANSI lumen brightness, and DLP IntelliBright technology that provides crisp and clear picture. The device can also be used as a standalone Bluetooth speaker, which can blast 30-odd hours of tunes on a single charge. The portable projector can run streaming and media apps, it can display content from Netflix, Youtube, and more.

Also Read | HP Elite Dragonfly ultralight premium business laptop unveiled: Price, specifications

The Nebula Mars II can be connected the Projector with HDMI and USB 3 ports along with Bluetooth. The projector comes with a physical remote and can also be operated from the Android Nebula Connect app which is available on both iOS and Android. It also offers a mouse-cursor mode, which can be handy for controlling some apps.

Priced at Rs 51,999, the Nebula Mars II is available with leading retail stores and on Amazon India.

Crossloop Akorn

Crossloop has launched Akorn waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The Crossloop Akorn is small enough to fit in your palms and is also convenient to grab-and-go. The speaker is dustproof and waterproof. The Crossloop Akorn provides 360-degree sound fidelity, the company says that the mids and highs are crisp and clear and the bass is not muddy.

The Akorn portable speaker can seamlessly pair with a smartphone or any Bluetooth compatible device. It can wirelessly connect up to 2 phones or tablets when in use. The wireless speaker has a built-in microphone which allows users to make and receive calls by pressing one button. The device also features a built-in noise and echo-canceling speakerphone for conference calls.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 39,300 with HDFC Bank offer: Here’s how it really works

Crossloop Akorn has a Bluetooth range of 10 meters and comes with a 3.5 mm audio cable and a micro USB charging cable. The speaker has a built-in 600 mAh rechargeable battery that can provide up to 6 hours of playtime.

The speaker is priced at Rs 1,499 and is available in the sole Blue colour option. It can be bought on Amazon India, Flipkart and Crossloop’s website.

Soundcore Sport Air

Soundcore by Anker has launched the Soundcore Sport Air wireless workout headphones. The Soundcore Sport Air comes with 12mm drivers that deliver hard-hitting bass. The Sport Air is magnetic and can be clipped to itself around the neck or wrist. It comes with customizable ear tips, wings, and an adjustable cable clip. Sport Air ensures a firm hold with gentle over-ear hooks and softened silicone ear tips.

The headphones come with IPX7 waterproof protection and can resist sweat, rain, and more. the company claims that it can even survive complete submersion. The company also claims that the Soundcore Sport Air can fully recharge in an hour and a half and can provide 10-hour of playtime. There is also a built-in mic and noise isolating microphone that captures the user’s voice even in a noisy environment.

Also Read | MevoFit Drive Run fitness tracking band launched in India: Price, features

Advertising

The Soundcore Sport Air is available in black colour option at a price of Rs 2,999. It can be bought from leading retail stores and on Amazon India.