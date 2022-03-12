Lava, Dizo, Molife and more: Tech launches in March

March has seen a number of products launch across categories like audio, wearables, smartphones and more. Here are all the top tech launches in March 2022 that you probably missed.

Lava X2

The Lava X2 is a budget phone priced at just Rs 6,799. For that price, what you get is a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, an unspecified MediaTek Helio Octa-core processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The phone also features a fingerprint scanner, face unlock support, an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. For connectivity, there’s Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, dual 4G SIM support, 3.5 mm audio jack and a Type C port.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports

Dizo’s latest wearable is the Dizo Watch 2 Sports. The new watch succeeds the Dizo Watch 2 and comes with new features like a bigger display and a 20 percent lighter form factor.

With a 1.69-inch display, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports also packs an SpO2 sensor, 24×7 heart rate sensor and sleep monitoring sensor. It also supports over 110 sports modes and over 150 watch faces. The Watch 2 Sports is priced at Rs 2,499.

Molife Sense 500 Pro

Molife has launched a new wearable, the Sense 500 Pro smartwatch. The watch comes with a 1.7-inch IPS display, Bluetooth calling, IP68 certifications and magnetic charging in addition to the usual range of fitness sensors.

Priced at Rs 2,999, the Molife Sense 500 Pro is available in 7 colourways – Tipsy Wine, Mushy Teal, Rich Blue, Pretty Peach, Snow White, Epic Red & Dusty Grey.

Rapoo H100 Plus, H120

Rapoo has launched two new headsets in India, the H100 Plus at Rs 999 and the H120 at Rs 1499. The headsets come with 3.5mm connectivity and a rotating microphone. The Rapoo H120 features a USB input and a rotating microphone with claimed HD voice call support.