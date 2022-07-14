Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 to Lava Blaze: Tech launches in July 2022

We have seen a number of tech launches this month, from smartphones and audio products to smartwatches. Here is a quick look at the top tech launches of July so far with details like price, features and specifications.

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2

The Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 is equipped with 7+5 wing shaped blades, 100 levels of speed and voice control support. Customers have minute control over the desired air speed, and can set it from 1 to 100 via the Mi Home app. The fan setup weighs 3Kg and delivers an airflow of up to 20m³/min.

The Smart Fan is priced at Rs 6,999 in India but customers can pre-order it on mi.com before July 18 to avail a discount of Rs 1,000.

Aiwa Magnifiq Smart TV

Aiwa’s new Magnifiq Smart TV range has multiple variants ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch sizes. The TVs come with Android 11 and Google Assistant support and also a built-in soundbar on the 55-inch and 65-inch variants. The TV can output up to 350 nits brightness and supports 1.07 Billion colours. Other features include MEMC support and anti-glare. The range is priced between Rs 29,990 to Rs 1,39,990.

Lava Blaze

The Lava Blaze is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a 6.5-inch 720p display, 10W charging and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. There is also a 5,000mAh battery and a 13MP triple camera setup on the back. The phone comes with Android 12, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 8,699.

Hisense Laser TV

The Hisense Laser TV is a 120-inch 4K laser TV that supports 3000 lumens brightness and 4K UHD picture quality. The TV is priced at 4,99,999 and comes with features like MEMC support, HDR, and a short-throw technology that allows the laser TV to be placed as close as 30cm from a wall.