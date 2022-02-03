Portronics, Netgear, Noise and more: Tech launches in February

Check out the top tech launches of February 2022 so far across smartphones, wearables and audio accessories.

Portronics Pico 10 LED projector (Rs 29,990)

The Portronics Pico 10 is a smart projector that comes with a 280 lumens LED lamp and Android 9. The projector is capable of creating images of up to 150 inches on any surface. The projector can also project footage at up to 480p.

The device has an in-build 5W wireless speaker, and multiple connectivity options like HDMI, Miracast, USB Type-A and Aux and Bluetooth connectivity for audio output. Also included is a 5200mAh rechargeable battery that allows for a claimed watch time of 160 minutes.

Netgear AX1800, AX6000 WiFi 6 Mesh extenders (Rs 12,799 onwards)

Netgear has launched two new Mesh extenders in India for your Mesh Wifi networks. These are the Nighthawk AX1800 and Nighthawk AX6000. The AX1800 is a 4 stream extender that supports WiFi 6 with speeds of up to 1.8Gbps. It is priced at Rs 12,799.

Meanwhile, the AX6000 is a 8-stream extender that offers up to 6Gbps speeds for 4K/8K UHD streaming, lag free online gaming and uninterrupted video calls. The Nighthawk AX6000 is priced at Rs 27,499.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz (Rs 3,999)

Noise launched the ColorFit Icon Buzz, its first smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature. The watch features a 1.69-inch TFT LCD screen with 240×280 pixels resolution and comes with nine sports modes. The watch is also equipped with 24×7 heart rate monitor, stress monitor, calories monitor, sleep monitor, activity history, and step tracker.

There is IP67 certification and a claimed battery life of up to 25 days on standby and five days on regular usage and the watch supports Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 8 and above. It comes in Jet Black, Silver Grey, Olive Gold, and Midnight Gold colours.

Inbase Free Buds Active, Free Buds Pro, Buds Mini Pro (Rs 999 onwards)

Inbase has launched three true wireless audio products in India – the Free Buds Active, Free Buds Pro and Buds Mini Pro. The Free Buds Active come with a built-in LED lights in the buds and case, 4 hour battery life, USB-C port for charging and are available in two colour variants – black and white. The buds are priced at Rs 1,499.

Meanwhile, the Inbase Free Buds Pro come with IPX5 certification and a claimed battery life of about 30 hours. These earbuds too are offered in both black and white, and are priced at Rs 1,499.

The Buds Mini Pro are priced at Rs 999 and offer 5 hour battery life on the buds with a total claimed run time of 35 hours with the case. These buds too get IPX5 certification and two color variants – black and white.