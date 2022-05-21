Sony, Amazfit, Dizo and more: Tech launches in May 2022

A new Amazfit watch, new pTron neckbands, a smart gaming headset by Portronics and the worlds smallest F2.8 standard zoom lens by Sony, May has seen a number of products launch across categories like audio, wearables, smartphones and more. Here are all the top tech launches of May 2022 so far.

Portronics Genesis gaming headset (Rs 1,099)

Powered by 40mm drivers, the Portronics Genesis headset is a metal and polycarbonate construction built for long gaming sessions. The wired headset comes with a 1.8 meter braided nylon cable, memory foam head cushions and a built-in microphone. There are three different colour options – Black, Grey and Red and the headphones are priced at Rs 1,099.

pTron Tangent Urban (Rs 799)

The pTron Tangent Urban is a neckband-style pair of earphones that comes with Bluetooth 5.3 support, a new one-step pairing process, 10mm drivers and IPX4 protection. With a 400mAh battery, USB-C powered fast charging, the earphones provide four hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. Available in Black, Green and Blue colours, the earbuds cost Rs 799.

Dizo Wireless Dash (Rs 1,599)

Another neckband in the list, the Dizo Wireless Dash offers a premium neckband experience with a new Kevlar design and sleek looks. The earphones offer 11.2mm drivers, 30 hours of music playback, and a dedicated chip inside for safe charging. The earbuds also come with magnetic instant connection, ENC, a dedicated game mode and customisation via the Realme Link app. The Dizo Wireless Dash will be available from May 24 at an introductory price of Rs 1,299, but will later cost Rs 1,599.

Amazfit GTR 2 (Rs 11,999)

Amazfit has launched a new edition of its popular GTR-series circular-dial watches. The GTR 2 comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, 3D curved glass, anti-fingerprint coating, and over 50 watch faces. The watch also comes with heart-rate tracking, sleep tracking, an SpO2 sensor, and over 90 sports tracking modes, along with 5ATM water resistance and a 471mAh battery.

Additionally the watch also has 3GB storage for storing offline music. With Bluetooth calling, users can also make calls directly front the watch. The GTR 2 is available in a Classic and a Sports edition and costs Rs 11,999.

Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II (Rs 1,99,990)

Sony’s new FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II (model SEL2470GM2) is the world’s lightest and smallest F2.8 lens, as claimed by the brand. It is capable of delivering “stunning resolution and beautiful bokeh” and is targeted at photographers, videographers, and hybrid content creators. Priced at Rs 1,99,990, the lens will be available from May 23 this year.