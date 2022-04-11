Sennheiser, Logitech, Timex and more: Tech launches in April 2022

From a soundbar that can split into two, to a business mouse that comes in multiple sizes, April has seen a number of products launch across categories like audio, wearables, smartphones and more. Here are all the top tech launches of April 2022 so far.

Portronics Pure Sound 103

The Portronics Pure Sound 103 is a 100W soundbar with a built-in subwoofer. This soundbar also comes with a unique feature that lets you detach it from the middle and turn it into two soundbars, which can be placed in different areas. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB, and optical port. The 2.1 channel soundbar also comes with an LED display. It is priced at Rs 5,999 and can be purchased from the Portronics website and Amazon India.

Boult Audio AirBass ENCore X and AirBass XPods Pro

The Boult Audio AirBass ENCore X is a pair of TWS earbuds that comes with a quad microphone setup Type C fast charging and a playback of 30 hours. The earbuds also offers 100 minutes of playtime with just 10 mins of charging. Other features include Bluetooth 5.1 support, IPX5 water resistance, and extra soft silicone tips. The price of the earbuds is Rs 1,799 and can be purchased from the Boult Audio website and Amazon India.

The Boult Audio AirBass XPods Pro is a pair of ENC (Environmental Noise Cancelling) earbuds that come with Type-C fast charging, 24 hours of music playback, and also offers 100 minutes of playback in 15 mins of charging. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,199.

Sennheiser CX, CX Plus TWS earbuds

Sennheiser has announced the CX-series of TWS earbuds that come with high-fidelity stereo sound. The earbuds can be controlled via the Sennheiser Smart Control App and built-in equaliser on both the earbuds. The CX TWS earbuds offer 24 hours of playback while the CX Plus offer 27 hours of playback. Other features include IPX4 water resistance, dual microphones Bluetooth 5.2 support, support for SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive codecs and touch controls.

The Sennheiser CX Plus TWS earbuds is priced at Rs 14,990 and CX TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 10,990. They can be purchased from the Sennheiser website and Amazon India.

Timex Fit 2.0

The Timex Fit 2.0 smartwatch comes with a 1.72-incch touchscreen display with 360×385 resolution, Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitor, and heart rate monitor along with multiple watch faces and a 7-day battery life. The watch also features blood-pressure tracking and sleep tracking along with 20 sports modes. It is priced at Rs 5,995.

Logitech Signature M650 L, M650 Wireless mouse

The Logitech Signature M650 series include a wired (M650 L) and a wireless (M650 Wireless) edition. The business mouse comes with comfortable ergonomics, and is available in two different sizes and a left-handed variant. It comes with features like SmartWheel scrolling and near-silent clicking.

The Signature M650 Wireless is available in off-white, graphite and rose colours while the M650 L is only available in graphite. The mouse works with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPadOS and Android systems. Users can also connect the mouse with Bluetooth LE or Logi Bolt USB receiver. Both the wired and the wireless variants are priced at Rs 2,995.