New tech launches: SoundCore Life Q35 ANC headphones, Play smartwatches debut in India

This week, Soundcore by Anker launched its latest headphones in the Q series, the Life Q35 which joins the Q30 as part of the company’s ANC-enabled headphones collection in India.

The device packs support for Hybrid active noise cancellation and will allow users to customize the sound as well, by using the Soundcore equalizer.

Additionally, PLAY has confirmed the launch of two new smartwatches in the budget segment; the PLAYFIT SLIM and PLAYFIT STRENGTH. Here’s a quick look at the popular devices that were launched this week.

The Soundcore Life Q35

The Soundcore Life Q35 is priced at Rs 9,999, comes with 18 months warranty, and will be available via Flipkart.

The Soundcore Life Q35 supports LDAC audio codec that will allow users to stream lossless audio and play games with less lag.

The headphones pack 40mm silk-diaphragm drivers and come with support for Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless.

The headphones pack 4 microphones and support ANC to filter out external sounds such as traffic and airplane engines for an improved listening experience.

The device come with support for multimode ANC which will allow users to switch between Transport, Indoor, and Outdoor modes to choose the noise-canceling level best suited to their surroundings.

Additionally, users can access the Soundcore app to tweak the EQ settings or choose from 22 presets. The Life Q30 also packs support for a transparency mode that will allow you to hear external sounds by eliminating the passive sound isolation achieved by the earcups.

As per the company, the headphones will offer a 40-hour battery life with ANC mode on and 60 hours when ANC is turned off. In addition to Bluetooth, the device also packs support for Fast NFC Pairing.

The Soundcore Life Q35 will be available in a pink colour variant,

While the PLAYFIT SLIM is priced at Rs 3,999, the PLAYFIT STRENGTH will be available at Rs 4,999.

PLAYFIT SLIM and PLAYFIT STRENGTH

Both the devices come with features including water and dust resistance, multiple sports modes, heart rate & fitness tracker, sleep and SPO2 monitor among others.

Consumers will be able to purchase these watches starting November 30. Both the smartwatches pack a 1.28-inch touchscreen display with 240*240 resolution.

As per the company, the PLAYFIT SLIM will last for up to 7 days with 15 days standby time on a single charge. On the other hand, the PLAYFIT STRENGTH is said to offer a battery life of up to 5 days with 7 days standby capacity.

Both the smartwatches will come with multiple sports modes and heart rate tracking capabilities.

The PLAYFIT SLIM will come with features including a sleep monitor, SpO2 observer, and vigilant inactivity alert.

The PLAYFIT STRENGTH, on the other hand, will offer sleep monitoring features, SpO2 supervisor and a health tracker specially designed for females.

“These latest product innovations underlines our commitment of offering top-notch and high-standard technology experience to our discerning consumers. Since its inception, PLAY has strived to positively surprise customers with innovatively designed products, weaved around futuristic technologies and at an affordable price.” Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer of PLAY, said while commenting on the launch.