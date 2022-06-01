Tech InDepth: All you need to know about OLED TVs 

OLED televisions like the new Xiaomi OLED Vision TV are growing increasingly popular in India. These large, expensive and often feature-rich TVs claim a true-to-life picture quality unlike anything you have seen before due to very deep blacks and vivid colours. However, what are OLED TVs, how do they work and how are they different from regular LCD/LED TVs?

These are some of the questions we will be answering in today’s edition of Tech InDepth.

What are OLED TVs?

Regular TVs that most people have been using for the last decade are either LCD or LED TVs. These are televisions with a fixed source of light, a dedicated LCD diffuser panel and finally, a layer made up of many tiny pixels.

On an LCD TV, a common light source from the back illuminates all the pixels and it is the LCD panel in the middle that dictates which pixels show which colour. Multiple colours across multiple pixels then make up the image we see.

A similar working powers LED TVs (which contrary to popular belief is not made up of multiple individual LEDs). These are actually LCD TVs which are powered by LED backlights. These backlights can be grouped into zones and can hence darken or brighten certain parts of the entire display, something the regular LCD TV cannot do.

However, none of these TVs come close to the picture quality of OLED TVs and this is largely due to one reason, or one colour to be precise – black. To output true black, a light emitting source needs to be completely turned off. However, this is not possible in LCD and LED TVs where the backlight is common for wither a group of pixels or the entire TV. This is why black areas are seen as grayish shades in LCD and LED TVs.

This inability to show true black doesn’t just affect one colour, but actually most of them. The blacks decide how dark a particular shade of red, blue or pink should look like on-screen, but with the limitations of LCD and LED, the colour inaccuracy of blacks bleed into most other shades as well, giving you not the best output image in terms of colour accuracy.

That’s where OLEV TVs come in. On OLED display panels, each pixel creates its own light, instead of relying on a backlight. This is done with the help of organic compounds that glow in a particular shade when current is applied.

No common backlight means that every pixel in the TV is independent not just in terms of colour, but also brightness. Each pixel in an OLED TV can reproduce true black by simply turning its intensity lower (or completely off) and hence all shades of various other colours also look way more accurate and life-like.

OLED TVs to consider under Rs 2,00,000

You now know how OLED TVs work, but which ones should you pick? The technology that goes into creating OLED panel makes these TVs very expensive compared to regular TVs. If you don’t want to spend too much, here some OLED TVs you can find under Rs 2,00,000.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV 55-inch

The recently launched Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is the first OLED TV by Xiaomi and offers a 55-inch 4K screen with 60Hz refresh rate, WiFi 6 support, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0 and support for ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), eARC and Dolby Atmos.

The TV also features a 30W speaker setup and Android TV 11. There is 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 10-bit colour panel on the Xiaomi Vision OLED TV also supportsd HDR10+ and the TV comes with a 3-year warranty. The Xiaomi Vision OLED TV is priced at Rs 1,26,890.

LG 4K 55-inch OLED TV 2021 (55B1PTZ)

The LG 4K UHD series are some of the most common OLED TVs you will find in India. The 2021 edition of the 55-inch variant is currently priced at Rs 1,26,890 and users get a 4K display panel that supports 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, 40W sound output and Dolby Atmos support.

The TV also comes with 120Hz refresh rate and Bluetooth and WiFi support. The TV also comes with 1ms response time and support for AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync.

LG 4K 65-inch OLED TV 2021 (65APTZ)

A bigger version of the previous listing, the LG 65APTZ comes with largely the same feature-set and a larger 65-inch display. You get 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 20W sound output and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos certification with Bluetooth and WiFI support. The TV is priced at Rs 1,70,030.

Sony Bravia XR series 4K OLED 2021

The Sony Bravia XR comes with 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, a 120Hz refresh rate panel and Google TV. You will also find other features like ALLM and a 30W speaker system. The Sony Bravia XR series 4K OLED TV is priced at Rs 1,61,290.