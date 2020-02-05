Tech audio launches of the week: Sony HT-S20R soundbar, pTron Bassbuds Pro and more

Here’s a list of new audio products that launched in India this week. Here’s a list of new audio products that launched in India this week.

The tech world is ever-changing with new products launching every few days. One such sub-category of tech is audio. Audio manufacturers like Havit, Sony, Bose and more keep on launching new products in the audio category on regular intervals. Today we will be taking a look at the tech audio launches that happened this week, from the Sony HT-S20R soundbar to Havit i39.

Sony HT-S20R soundbar

Sony has launched its latest soundbar, the HT-S20R in India. It is priced at Rs 14,990 and will be made available from February 11. The soundbar comes with Dolby Audio support, which the company claims will help provide customers with a cinematic experience. It also comes with 5.1 channels of real surround sound and 400W output. Connectivity options apart from the 3.5mm jack include Bluetooth and USB.

pTron Bassbuds Pro

pTron has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, called the Bassbuds Pro. It is priced at Rs 1,299 and is currently available on Amazon. The earbuds come with touch controls and, Google and Siri integration. It comes with support for Bluetooth v5.0. The company claims that the device offers 12 hours playtime with the charging case and the buds alone stay charged up to four hours on a single charge.

In terms of technical specifications, the pTron Bassbuds Pro comes with a 40mAh battery in each earbud and a 300mAh battery in the charging case. The charging case also features a display to show the current status of the battery.

Havit i39

Havit i39 is a neckband style wireless earphone which is priced at Rs 1,499. It is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart and PayTM. The device comes with 6mm metal speakers and comes with support for Bluetooth v5.0, HFP, A2DP, HSP, and AVRCP protocols. They come with an IPX5 rating for dust and water resistance. The company claims that the Havit i39 can provide 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The device takes around two hours to charge completely.

