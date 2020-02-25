Tech audio launches of the week: Mi Dual Driver in-ear earphones, Lenovo truly wireless earphones and more

Tech audio launches of the week: Xiaomi, Lenovo and Blue audio products. Tech audio launches of the week: Xiaomi, Lenovo and Blue audio products.

Every single day we see tech manufacturers launching new audio products. Manufacturers like Sony, Xiaomi, Bose and more come out with new products in the audio category on regular intervals. Today we will be detailing all of the tech audio launches that took place this week from the Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver in-ear earphones to the Blue Snowball iCE microphone.

Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver in-ear earphones

Xiaomi has just launched its Mi Dual Driver in-ear earphones in India. It is priced at Rs 799 and is currently available on Mi.Com, Mi homes and Amazon. The earphones have been made available in two colour options: Blue and Black. These earphones come with two drivers, a primary 10mm driver paired with an 8mm secondary driver. The company claims that this offers rich bass and crisp treble.

The Mi Dual Driver in-ear earphones come with a three-button remote integrated, that supports voice assistants. The earbuds are magnetic, which the company claims will help in the storage of the earphones. The cable is braided to improve durability.

Lenovo

Lenovo has launched four new audio products in India, the HT10 Pro, HT 20, HE18, HD116.

The HT10 Pro truly wireless earphones are priced at Rs 4,499. These come with a dual EQ mode, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 20m range. The company claims that the HT10 Pro has a total battery life of up to 48 hours of music playback, including the charging case.

Lenovo HT20 truly wireless earphones are priced at Rs 3,799. They come with an IPX5 sweat and water resistance rating. They also support the dual EQ mode. However, have a lower battery life of 25 hours, which includes the battery life of the charging case.

The HE18 is a pair of wireless earphones with support for the dual EQ mode. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and can pair to two devices simultaneously. They come with 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Lenovo HD116 is a pair of Bluetooth headphones priced at Rs 2,499. Just like all of the other Lenovo audio products, this one also comes with support for the dual EQ mode. The headphones support HSP/HFP/AVRCP/A2DP formats and have a battery life of 24 hours on a single charge.

Blue Snowball iCE microphone

Blue Microphones has launched its Snowball iCE, plug-and-play USB microphone in India. It is priced at Rs 5,895 and is currently available on Amazon. The company claims that its Snowball iCE is the best selling microphone in the US and the UK.

The Snowball iCE does not require any drivers to be installed, and can be easily plugged into a Mac or a Windows machine to start recording. It comes with a dual condenser capsule design, which according to the company ensures detailed sound. The device features three mic settings: Cardioid, which is meant for solos and podcasts, Omnidirectional, which is for when multiple people are recording, and Cardiord w/ -10dB pad, for recording loud instruments.

