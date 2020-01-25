Tech Audio launches of the week: Ambrane Fireboom, Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro

Here’s a look at all of the audio launches that took place this week. Here’s a look at all of the audio launches that took place this week.

The tech world is ever-evolving with today’s gadgets becoming obsolete within a few months. Considering this fast-paced space, tech companies keep on coming up with new gadgets almost every day. Today we will be taking a look at the tech audio launches that happened this week, from the Ambrane Fireboom to the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro.

Ambrane Fireboom

Ambrane has launched a new detachable speaker, called ‘Fireboom’ priced at Rs 3,999. It is a 2 in 1 speaker, wherein you can twist and separate, two individual 10W speakers. The speaker comes with an IPX7 dust and water resistance rating and sports a rugged exterior.

It comes with dual drivers, which according to the company provide consumers with a balanced sound experience. The device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which according to the company provides 8 hours of music playback.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro is priced at Rs 26,999. The soundbar comes with support for Dolby Digital Plus and the company claims that it can provide customers with a theatre-like sound experience. The soundbar has a 120 RMS output and comes with a LED display to control it. The soundbar has an HDMI(ARC) and optical input along with multi-connectivity options like wireless BT, USB/AUX/ HDMI.

