Tech Audio launches in India: Zoook ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus speaker, Sound One X6 True Wireless earbuds

Zoook has launched the Zoook ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus portable speaker in India. The speaker comes at a price of Rs 4,180 and comes with DJ lights which flash when the music is being played on the device.

Likewise, Sound One has launched Sound One X6 True Wireless Earbuds in India. The earbuds are priced at Rs 7,990, but it is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,750 for a limited period of time.

Zoook ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus

Zoook has launched a portable party speaker called the Zoook ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus in India. The speaker comes with DJ lights which flash when the music is played on the speaker. Apart from this, the speakers come dual drivers which provide a 40W sound output. it also comes with an on/off button to control the multi-colour lights.

There is also a wireless mic included with the speaker which makes it useful for karaoke. It is also equipped with built-in FM receiver and the company says that the portable party speaker is compatible with most of the Bluetooth enabled devices including Apple iPhone, and iPod, most Android devices and other smart devices for simple wireless audio streaming.

Apart from this, the ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus also comes with an onboard USB port and TF card slot through which it can play MP3 music files. Users can also plug-in any device through Aux. The speaker packs a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery which can provide music playback for four hours when fully charged. There is also a remote control provided with the speakers for ease of use.

The Zoook ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus comes in black colour option and is priced at Rs 4,180. It is available at all leading online and offline stores.

Sound One X6 True Wireless Earbuds

Sound One has launched X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with a mic in India. The earbuds come with a sleek design and an inbuilt mic which can access voice assistant such as Google Assistant. The earbuds come with a portable charging case which has a 2,000 mAh battery can charge the earbuds up to five times. It can also act as a temporary power bank.

The company says that the earbuds can last for up to three hours on a full charge. The X6 True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds come with 65mAh battery on them and take around two hours to charge. These earbuds have a transmission range of up to 10 meters. the earbuds support ADP1.3HFP1.6/HSP1.2/ AVRCP1.6/D1.3 Bluetooth formats.

The Sound One X6 True Wireless Earbuds is priced at Rs 7,990, but it is available at a special launch price of Rs 2,750 for a limited time period. It carries a one year warranty and will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart and PayTM.