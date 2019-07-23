Tech audio launches: FiiO M11 audio player, Boult Audio Vibe true wireless speakers

Toggle Menu Sections
Audio products launched in India: FiiO M11 high-resolution audio player launched at Rs 39,990 and Boult Audio Vibe truly wireless speakers launched at Rs 2,699.

FiiO M11 high-resolution audio player launched at Rs 39,990 and Boult Audio Vibe truly wireless speakers launched at Rs 2,699.

FiiO has launched the FiiO M11 high-resolution audio player in India. The latest audio player is priced at Rs 39,990 and comes with multiple wired as well as wireless connectivity options and comes with a dual Hi-Res Audio certifications.

Likewise, Boult Audio has launched the Boult Audio Vibe true wireless speakers at Rs 2,699. The first of a kind speakers are based on the lines of truly wireless earphones – two individual speakers that work together wirelessly.

Here are the latest audio products that have hit the Indian market. Read on:

FiiO M11

The FiiO M11 high-resolution audio player is powered by Samsung Exynos 7872 processor which has been paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The audio player also features a 5.15-inch 10-point multi-touch screen with 1440×720 resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 7.0 with a specially-designed FiiO Music App.

The audio player comes with two AKM AK4493 digital-analog converters (DACs) which support up to 384 kHz/32 bit high-resolution audio. The audio player also supports fast charging, WiFi audio, and AirPlay.

Coming to the connectivity options, for wired connectivity the audio player can be used with any pair of headphones or speakers having a 3.5 mm jack. It also has 2.5 mm and a 4.4 mm ports for audio outputs through other supported devices.

Coming to the wireless connectivity, the FiiO M11 supports Bluetooth 4.2 and can transmit the SBC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC formats through Bluetooth. The FiiO M11 can also be connected through a USB Type-C cable which can be used for charging as well as external connectivity to a laptop.

The FiiO M11 audio player is available for buying at the company’s official website, leading online and retail stores.

Boult Audio Vibe

The Boult Audio Vibe is a pair of truly wireless speakers that has been launched at Rs 2,699. The technology used is quite similar to that of Apple’s AirPods. Here two individual speakers work together wirelessly.

The speakers come with a charging dock which has a micro-USB port for charging. They pair with each other through the help of Bluetooth 4.2 when switched on, thereby creating a two-channel stereo sound output. The speakers have a range of up to 10 meters.

The Boult Audio Vibe comes with CSR8635 chipset from Qualcomm and is packed with 500mAh battery, which the company claims can provide 6-8 hours of playtime or two days standby.

The Vibe weighs 399 grams and is available only in Black colour option. It is available for purchase on Amazon India.

