TCL TV Days on Amazon India: Discounts up to 60 per cent on 4K TVs and more

TCL Electronics has launched ‘TCL TV Days’ exclusively on Amazon India. During this new sales campaign which starts today and will continue till Saturday, April 20, the company will be offering huge discounts and exchange offers on its range of TVs.

TCL will provide discounts of up to 60 per cent on its range of premium 4K TVs, the company said in a press release.

During the sale, customers can purchase TVs across categories such as smart, QLED, and Ultra HD TVs on EMI cost starting at Rs 1,998 per month with no cost EMI. This apart, the purchases made during ‘TCL TV Days’ campaign on Amazon will also include several value-added benefits such as free delivery, exciting cashbacks, no cost EMIs, no charge installation, and free wall mounts.

Among the premium TVs listed for sale during the promotion, TCL 40S62FS, a 40-inch Smart LED TV will be available for sale at Rs 17,990, way below its regular price of Rs 28,990. Customers also have the option of choosing between 3-month and 6-month No Cost EMI plans, with EMIs starting as low as Rs 2,998.

Likewise, TCL 65X4US, a 4K QLED Smart TV will be sold at at a price of Rs 109,990, below its regular price of 229,990. Here too, the customers can choose between 3-month, 6-month, 9-month, and 12-month no Cost EMI plans starting at Rs 9,165.

TCL’s range of TVs come equipped with Harmon Kardon speakers, MEMC, a Google-certified Android system, and micro dimming technology. Adding to greater ease and premium to experience of customers are other advanced features like built-in Chromecast, voice search, and Netflix.

“Being one of the leading consumer electronics companies in India, TCL is commitment to offering best-in-class home entertainment experiences to our Indian customers at extremely cost-effective prices. Our latest sales campaign is a reflection of that commitment. India is a key strategic market for us, and we will continue to launch more such offerings to delight our customer base across the country.” TCL India Country Manager, Mike Chen said in a statement.