TCL partners with Flipkart to launch new 4K Smart TVs: Price, specifications

TCL has partnered with Flipkart to introduce its latest range of smart TVs in India. The company has launched three new 4K Smart TVs, which come in different size variants. Users will be able to purchase the new devices on Flipkart. Here are the details.

TCL C815 4K QLED TV

The C815 4K QLED TV comes in three size variants: 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches. The Android Smart TV comes packed with features including hands-free voice control, Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ among others. The Smart TV also features Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology that is said to eliminate blurring from videos and is said to be better for viewing live sports.

The TV comes with support Dolby Atmos and features Integrated ONKYO Soundbars for a better sound output. The 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 78,499 while the 65-inch and 75-inch models will be priced at Rs 1,14,999 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively.

TCL C715 4K QLED TV

TCL’s new C715 QLED Smart TV comes in a sleek design, and will be available in three variants. Consumers can choose between 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch size variants. The Android TV comes with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast and hands-free voice control with support for other voice assistants as well.

The 4K television is also equipped with Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and IPQ engine. The TVs will come with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS smart audio processing for an improved audio performance.

The 50-inch variant is priced at Rs 49,999, while the 55-inch and 65-inch models will be priced at Rs 56,999 and Rs 88,499 respectively.

TCL P715 4K UHD AI TV

The P715 4K TV comes in four size variants that include 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models. The Smart TV comes with features including micro dimming, dynamic colour enhancement and 4K upscaling among others. The TV offers hands-free voice control, AI-integrated systems, Google Play Services, and OTT availability for different platforms including Netflix and YouTube.

The device supports Dolby Audio offers for a surround sound experience and also comes with an integrated box speaker that supports MP3, WMA, and AC4 formats. The 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 29,999 while the 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models can be purchased at Rs 38,999, Rs 42,999 and Rs 64,999 respectively.