TCL P8E 4K AI TV with Android 9 Pie launched in India at Rs 40,990

TCL has launched its P8E 4K AI TV with Android 9 Pie and hands-free voice search technology, which allows users to control smart devices in their house with voice commands. The 55-inch TV will be available on Amazon at Rs 40,990. The TV also gives users access to TCL Channel with a library of movies, series, live shows, sports.

Thanks to the voice search technology, users can turn on or off the TV or switch between channels. It also can be used to control smart home devices such as robot sweepers, curtains, lights etc. The TV takes advantage of AI-algorithm to enhance the picture quality as well as volume and signal strength for a better viewing experience.

TCL P8E 4K AI TV runs the latest Android 9 Pie. TCL’s partnership with Video On Demand (VOD) players like ErosNow, Zee5, Hotstar, Voot, Jio Cinema, Hungama Play, ALTBalaji, and YuppTV will give users access to their content. The TV is also compatible with Amazon’s smart voice-assistant Alexa.

The TV is powered by quad-core processor coupled with triple-core 600-800 MHz GPU. It has 2GB DDR3 RAM and 16GB storage. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.0, USB2.0, WiFi 2.4G, and Bluetooth.

“At TCL, we have been committed to delivering smart and innovative solutions that upgrades everyday living without causing a strain on one’s pocket. To the same end, we are excited to bring India’s very first 4K AI Android 9 Smart TV with Handsfree (Farfield) technology,” said TCL India Country Manager Mike Chen in a press statement.