TCL launches P8 series of 4K AI TVs with Android 9 Pie starting from Rs 27,990

TCL has launched its P8 series of smart TVs comprising of 4K technology and running on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie starting from Rs 27,990. The company has unveiled P8S, P8E and P8 as part of the P8 series. The P8S range has 65-inch and 55-inch smart TV variants while P8E range comes in three variants of 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch. The P8 is available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch.

Advertising

The company said that these smart TVs come with hands-free controls for not only the TV but also for other Smart Home devices such as smart fan, robot sweepers, curtains, lights, etc. The P8S range is the premium offering from TCL and comes at a starting price of Rs 44,990. This range features a bezel-less full-screen design and a metallic frame. Apart from the P8S, there is the P8 range which is comparatively cheaper and begins from Rs 27,990 and the P8E range starts from Rs 29,990.

TCL said that the latest TVs use artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a smart remote-free experience. They come with AI Fairfield Technology, which enhances the image and sound engineering of the TVs. Apart from this, there is also a dedicated Sports mode within these TVs.

TCL’s smart TVs are also integrated with Netflix and YouTube. The company said that the users can also access the gallery of TCL, owing to its content partnerships with Hotstar, YuppTV, Voot, AltBalaji, and more.

Advertising

Also Read|Full HD 43-inch TV under Rs 30,000 from Samsung, Mi, TCL, and more

“Our latest series is going to chart a new chapter in the Smart Home appliances category in India, including the Smart TVs. We have utilised the latest advancements in artificial intelligence to move beyond the status quo offerings in the segment and provide a holistic and seamless experience to our users.” Mike Chen, TCL India Managing Director said in a statement.