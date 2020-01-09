TCL launches AI-powered 4K TVs and IoT-enabled ACs

TCL has launched the AI-powered televisions and air conditioners along with TCL Home app. TCL has launched the AI-powered televisions and air conditioners along with TCL Home app.

TCL has expanded its product portfolio in India to include a new range of smart TVs powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT-enabled air conditioners. The Chinese company launched the TCL 4K AI TV under its C8 series, TCL AI Ultra-Inverter Air Conditioner under its Elite series, and the TCL Home app for both Android and iOS users.

The 4K AI smart TV models by TCL are based on Android TV operating system and come in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes for Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990 respectively. The AC comes in three modular variants, namely the Turbo series, the Smart series, and the Elite series from Rs 26,990 to Rs 43,990.

TCL 4K AI TV- C8

The new TVs from TCL come with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies and come with a range of over-the-top (OTT) media apps such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The TCL 4K AI TV comes in two sizes (55-inch and 65-inch) and supports virtual assistants– Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Additionally, the C8 TVs feature far-field technology for speech recognition to offer hands-free voice control over the television. It comes with MEMC and Dolby Vision for better picture quality and Okyo Speaker with Dolby Atmos for a better sound experience.

TCL AI Ultra-Inverter AC

TCL is venturing into the smart AC segment with its Ultra-Inverter ACs. It has unveiled its AC offerings into three categories– Turbo Air, Smart Air, and iECO Air. FOr air purification, the TCL ACs come with high-density filter and silver ion filtration technology to remove bacteria from the room.

The TCL Ultra-Inverter AC comes in three models under the Elite series-Turbo Air category. The 3 star 1T model, 3star 1.5T model, and 3 star 2T model are priced at Rs 26,990, Rs 31,990, and Rs 41,990 respectively. It also has three models under the Elite series-Smart Air category. The 3 star 1T model, 3star 1.5T model, and 3 star 2T model are priced at Rs 28,990, Rs 33,990, and Rs 43,990 respectively. The 1.5T Elite series-iECO Air AC comes with 5-star energy saving rating and costs Rs 40,990.

