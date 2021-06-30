TCL launches 2021 C-Series Smart TVs in India with mini-LED: Check price, other details

TCL launched its new C series TVs in India today. The new C-series Smart TVs come with mini-LED and QLED displays. The products include the TCL C725, the C825 and the C728. Here are the detailed specifications of all three models explained.

TCL C825

The C825 is India’s first mini-LED 4K TV. The TCL C825 focuses on the picture quality and brings thousands of mini LEDs in local zones for precise contrast control. This makes the whole panel capable of displaying deeper blacks and better contrast in general. It also has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and support for displaying a billion colours. It also comes with Android 11 TV, with a promised update to Google TV this September.

The C825 also features Dolby Vision support that adapts to different types of content to set a picture mode according to the content and lighting condition. The TV also features an AI chip that is capable of upscaling content and regulating volume. There is also 120Hz MEMC support and a Game Master mode for gaming-related features.

Other features include IMAX Enhanced certification, Onkyo built-in woofer and front-firing speakers, and a detachable wide-angle camera for video calls. The camera works with tools like Google Duo and can be triggered using voice controls. The camera also tracks users for gesture support, allowing waving of hands to skip through content and more. The TCL C825 price starts at Rs 1,14,990 for the 55-inch TV and Rs 1,49,990 for the 65-inch variant.

TCL C728

The TCL C728 is TCL’s first TV targeted at gamers. The TV comes with a quantum dot technology for better picture quality and Dolby Vision IQ support. The QLED TV also supports 120HZ MEMC support for higher number of frames in games. Support for HDMI 2.1 is also present and variable refresh rate helps save power. There is Freesync support and an auto low-latency mode that ensures best performance.

The TV also comes with its own games via AirConsole that brings social games to the TV without any extra hardware required. There is an Onkyo sound system and Android 11 TV with a smart-speaker mode that allows voice-based controls. The C728 is priced at Rs 79,990 for the 55-inch variant, Rs 1,02,990 for the 65-inch variant and Rs 1,59,990 for the 75-inch variant.

TCL C725

The TCL C725 is a more value 4K QLED TV that features HDR 10+ support and MEMC support for smoother multi-media content. There is also a built-in Onkyo soundbar and Dolby Atmos support. The video call camera is present here as well, and users will be able to upgrade to Google TV soon. Gaming via AirConsole is supported on the C725 as is hands-free Voice Control. The C725 is priced at Rs 64,990 for the 50-inch, Rs 72,990 for the 55-inch and Rs 99,999 for the 65-inch variant.