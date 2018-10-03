TCL iFFALCON 32F2A HD TV launched with Android TV for Rs 14,999

iFFALCON 32F2A 32-inch TV allows users to install apps like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar etc.

TCL sub-brand iFFALCON has launched its 32F2A TV in India. The company claims the iFFALCON 32F2A is the world’s first 32-inch HD-ready, Google-certified Android TV with an AI assistant priced at Rs 14,999. It will be available exclusively on the e-retail platform, Flipkart. The TV runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo, with Android TV UI on top. During Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale, which starts October 10, the device will be available at a special price of Rs 13,499. The company also said in a press statement that 40-inch and 49-inch variant will also launch in the Indian market during the last week of October.

TCL iFFALCON 32F2A 32-inch HD-ready TV features a LED panel with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own IPQ Engine, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The 32-inch TV allows users to install apps like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar etc directly onto the TV. It features a 20W speaker and includes Wi-Fi, Miracast, Ethernet, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports for connectivity.

In additon, the company will launch two larger smart TVs powered by Android, during the Flipkart sale. This will include the iFFALCON 65K2A priced at Rs 69,999 and iFFALCON 75H2A priced at 1,69.999. However, both the television sets will be made available for Rs 64,999 and Rs 1,49,999, respectively during the sale.

“iFFALCON has been working towards developing a full range of Google-certified Android smart TVs for Indian consumers, giving them access to greater choice and affordability. With the 32F2A, we want to break the price barrier that often restricts Indian customers from fulfilling their smart entertainment requirements. We are confident that, by making the most cutting-edge smart technology available at such competitive cost-effective price point, we will popularise Android smart TVs across India,” TCL India Country Manager, Mike Chen, TCL Technologies said in a press statement.

