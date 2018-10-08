TCL 4K UHD QLED, full HD AI TVs launched: Price in India, features

TCL 4K UHD QLED and full HD S6500 AI Android TVs launched for a price starting at Rs 16,990

TCL has launched its new 4K UHD QLED TV 65X4 and AI TV S6500 series in India. The Chinese tech company has brought in its Android QLED TV and AI TV for a price starting at Rs 16,990. The new TCL QLED TV 65X4 will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India from October 25. Meanwhile, TCL S6500 series of AI TVs will be available pan-India across all major online and offline channels starting October 15.

TCL 4K UHD QLED 65X4 TV specifications

The new TCL 4K UHD QLED TV 65X4 features a 65-inch Quantum Dot QLED display with 3840×2160 pixel resolution. The display has micro dimming technology which the company claims reproduces natural colours and accurate details. The OLED TV has MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) technology which is enhanced with TCL’s proprietary algorithm up at 120Hz to provide better detail of “fast-moving” content both on TV and multimedia signals. The device features a metal frame and minimal bezels surrounding the front panel. It is equipped with a 64-bit Quad-core CPU and Dual-core CPU which is accommodated by 2.5GB RAM and 16GB of native storage.

TCL 4K UHD QLED 65-inch TV sports Harman Kardon speakers and comes with Dolby advance post-processing technology

The Google-certified TCL QLED TV runs Android Nougat OS. One of the highlights of the new TCL 4K UHD TV is that it sports Harman Kardon speakers and comes with Dolby advance post-processing technology to deliver an immersive sound experience. The TV bundles a standard remote and another small candy-bar like remote which the company calls “Chocolate remote”. Both the remotes have a built-in Netflix button that will allow users easy access to the online movie rental service. TCL 4K QLED 65X4 TV comes with voice search and built-in Chromecast feature. The TV includes a bunch of entertainment apps like Jio Cinema, Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, Voot, YuppTV, Eros Now etc. In terms of connectivity, the TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It also 1TB hard disk support for playback.

TCL S6500 series specifications

The TCL S6500 range of full HD AI TVs come with inbuilt Google Assistant and run on Android 8.0 Oreo. Similar to the TCL QLED 65X4 TV, the TVs feature micro dimming technology. TCL S6500 series of AI TVs come in 32-inch, 40-inch, 43-inch and 49-inch screen variants. The TVs feature IPQ engine and support HDR 10, Dolby Surround sound, Google Chromecast and white LED HD backlight. It comes with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

TCL AI S6500 series come with inbuilt Google Assistant

As far as pricing is concerned, the new TCL 4K UHD QLED 65X4 TV has been launched for a price of Rs 1,49,990. However, prospective buyers can purchase the TV at a discount price of Rs 1,09,990 on Amazon under special festival season offer. Meanwhile, TCL S6500 series of AI TVs are priced at Rs 16,990 for the 32-inch variant and Rs 24,990 for the 40-inch model. The 43-inch variant comes for a price of Rs 27,990 and the 49-inch TCL S6500 series AI TV tags a price of Rs 31,990.

