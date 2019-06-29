Tata Sky introduces price cut to its SD and HD set-top boxes, now start at Rs 1,399

Tata Sky has introduced a price cut on its set-top boxes in India. This is the second time the DTH service provider has slashed the prices of its HD (High Definition) and SD (Standard Definition) set-top boxes this year. Both the devices have received a price cut of up to Rs 300, with the new prices reflecting on the brand’s official website.

Advertising

After the price cut the Tata Sky HD set-top box is available at Rs 1,499 from Rs 1,800 and the SD set-top box is available at Rs 1,399 from Rs 1,600. These prices are comparatively lower than the competition. Dish TV offers its HD box at Rs 1,590 and the SD variant at Rs 1,490.

An interesting thing to take note, the price difference between the SD variant and the HD variant is only Rs 100 now. Which means that more consumers might opt for the HD variant over the SD variant.

In related news, Tata Sky recently discontinued its multi-TV policy. This means that customers having multiple connections at their homes won’t count as parallel connections.

Advertising

Also Read: DishTV, Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV: Comparing DTH offers, packs and plans

Due to this all connections will be treated as separate and will require the customers to pay for each connection.

Removal of this policy goes against the recent direction given to DTH operators by TRAI. According to the new rules, DTH operators are required to provide services to long-term plan subscribers and multi-TV subscribers services for the contracted period without any changes.