Tata Sky Binge+ Android powered set-top box to launch on December 16: Report

Tata Sky the DTH service provider is going to launch its own Android powered set-top box, called the Tata Sky Binge+ on December 16 according to DreamDTH. The new Android-powered set-top box will compete with the Airtel Xstream Box and Dish SMRT Hub in India.

The box will be manufactured by a Paris-based firm called Technicolor and will be powered by Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system.

The company will provide users access to over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video via its Binge+ set-top box. The box will also provide users access to regular television channels in up to 4K resolution.

Leaked image of the Tata Sky Binge+ shows that the device will look just like a normal set-top box. According to a leaked brochure, the company will provide users with a complimentary month of subscription to the Tata Sky Binge service, which will include content from Eros Now, Hungama Play, Hotstar and Zee5.

The box will provide OTT content to viewers via an Ethernet or Wi-Fi connection, and will provide TV channels via an RF cable connected to a satellite dish.

The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box will be powered by a 1.8GHz Broadcom BCM72604 B processor. It will come with 2GB of RAM paired with 8GB of internal storage. The device will sport a Broadcom VideoCore V HW GPU and will run Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system.

As of now, the pricing details of the Tata Sky Binge+ have not been revealed, however, it is expected to be priced around Airtel’s Xstream Box.

