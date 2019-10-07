Tagg Zero G wireless earphones white variant launched for Rs 4,999

Tagg has launched the white variant limited edition of its Tagg Zero G wireless earphones priced at Rs 4,999. The earphones are powered by the Qualcomm 3020 chipset and equipped with a 2×6.1mm dual drivers to deliver high definition sound.

Advertising

The new variant of the Tagg Zero G wireless earphones is available on the company’s website along with major e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm. The normal edition of the TAGG ZeroG true wireless earphones (review) come in black colour, and these are also priced at Rs 4,999.

Tagg ZeroG wireless earphones specifications

As already mentioned, the Tagg Zero G wireless earphones feature the Qualcomm 3020 chipset and 2×6.1mm dual drivers. It supports Bluetooth V.5.0 that provides stable and lag-free connectivity. The ergonomically shaped earbuds feature capacitive touch controls on both sides that allows users to attend calls, play and pause music directly from the earbuds.

The Tagg Zero G wireless earphones comes with a CVC 8.0 microphone to reduce the ambient sounds ensuring better calling and music listening experience. The earphone set weighs 7 grams.

Advertising

The Tagg Zero G wireless earphones come with an IPX5 rating for splash and sweat resistance. So, it can be worn while running or during the exercise routine.

Also read | Tagg Zero G true wireless earphones review: Value for money

Each earbud of Tagg ZeroG-white is powered by 40mAh battery and TAGG claims that it provides 5 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. Additionally, the storage case of the earphones come with an integrated power bank of 500mAh. It claims to charge the device up to 6 times, providing the overall playback time of around 35 hours.