Syska LED launches Smart Table Lamp in India that works with Amazon’s Alexa

Syska, the lighting solutions company has launched a new Wi-Fi enabled smart table top lamp compatible with Amazon’s Alexa. It is the second product that the company has launched in its Wi-Fi-enabled smart devices product range. The lamp has been priced at Rs 3,699 and is available on Flipkart and Amazon India.

Key features of the device include feather touch controls, hands-free control with Alexa, automatic mood setting, different colour temperature settings ranging from 3,000K to 6,000K, and low energy consumption. Syska also claims that the lamp’s led will last over five years and it comes with a two-year warranty.

The new Skyska LED lamp comes with three stages of brightness and two pre-set mood settings, which the user can set according to their requirements with the help of the feather touch control bar integrated on the lamp. The bar includes buttons like the on/off switch, colour temperature control, and brightness controls.

It also comes with Amazon Alexa integration, which allows users to control the lamp using voice commands on their Amazon Alexa powered smart speaker. The integration allows users to turn on/off the lamp and adjust the brightness even when they are not anywhere close to the lamp, due to it being connected to the internet.

The lamp comes equipped with a chip which allows users to change the colour of light it emits. Users’ can select from an array of three different light colours including Yellow, Warm White & White with temperatures ranging from 3,000K to 6,000K. Syskya claims that the lamp will help consumers save 90 per cent energy when compared to an incandescent or CFL lamp.

