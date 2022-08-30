scorecardresearch
SwitchBot Lock turns dumb lock smart without breaking doors

SwitchBot Lock is an easy-to-install tool that transforms any ordinary lock into a smart lock which can be unlocked using various methods.

SwitchBot LockSwitchBot Lock can be installed using just a 3M tape. (Image Source: SwitchBot)

In a world full of smart devices, one of the most annoying things is to replace a smart lock. While the majority of smart locks require users to replace their deadbolt, the SwitchBot Lock is one that will let users turn their dumb locks into smart locks using just a 3M mounting tape.

This is really handy for those who live on rent or don’t want to rip apart their deadbolts. Instead of replacing your existing lock, SwitchBot Lock acts as an additional accessory to your existing lock. All users have to do is fit the device to the inside of the door and line up with the thumb turn. The best part is that even after installing SwitchBot Lock, users can manually lock or unlock doors.

While SwitchBot Lock can be controlled using the app via Bluetooth, users can also use an NFC card that can be registered with the lock to tap and unlock. You can also lock your door using voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant.

The SwitchBot Lock also lets users set temporary passcodes and fingerprints, which comes in handy if you want to let guests in when you are not at home.

SwitchBot also offers a Hub Mini that lets the lock communicate over Wi-Fi as opposed to Bluetooth and check the lock status when you are not home. Users can also buy a fingerprint reader or opt for a keypad. which offer alternate unlocking mechanisms.

Available on the SwitchBot website, the SwitchBot Lock is priced at $99.99. If you are interested in the Hub Mini, be ready to shell out another $29. The Keypad is also priced at $29. That said, it is still unclear if SwitchBot Lock will be making it to the Indian market anytime soon.

