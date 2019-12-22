Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Five Star Wars themed gadgets you can get

Samsung launches Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition. Samsung launches Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition.

The latest Star Wars movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, released on December 20 worldwide. The film has received decent reviews from the critics and viewers. For the crazy Star Wars fans who also love playing with various kinds of gadgets at the same, tech companies like Samsung, Huami and among others have announced Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker themed gadgets this month. Over the past few years, we have seen several companies partner with popular movies to launch a special edition gadgets for the fan consumers. Here are five Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker themed gadgets available in the market.

Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is several months old. The standard version of the smartphone was launched earlier this year. To celebrate the release of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer now launches a special Star Wars Edition Note 10+. Similar to most special edition phones, the Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition comes with a different design when compared to the regular version of the phone.

As far as the overall design is concerned, the Star Wars themed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a dark side-inspired black and red cover paired with a red S Pen. Samsung has also redesigned the packaging of the special edition Note 10+. The phone also comes with pre-installed Star Wars theme to offer full galactic experience, and redesigned One UI with black and red theme. The app icons and interfaces of the special edition Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ are also Star Wars-inspired.

Garmin Darth Vader Legacy Saga Series

As the name suggests, the design of the Garmin Darth Vader Legacy Saga series is inspired by Star Wars. This special edition Garmin smartwatch is designed with premium materials and includes suite of smart and fitness features. The smartwatch features red and black elements and a slate bezel modeled after Darth Vader’s look and signature TIE fighter. The Garmin Legacy Saga Series also comes with Darth Vader watch faces, goal animations, and specially designed Garmin Connect badges, avatars and insights. The company claims that the Star Wars themed smartwatch offers up to 8 days of battery life on a single charge when in smartwatch mode. The Garmin Darth Vader Legacy Saga Series is available in the US with a price tag of $399.99, which roughly translates to Rs 28,500.

Huami Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 Star Wars Edition

Huami’s Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 Star Wars Edition is here. The special edition smartwatch features an exclusive custom red and white stainless-steel bezel and also includes a red and white strap. One of the straps of the Huami smartwatch includes Master Yoda’s quotes “Train You Must,” while the short end of the strap mentions “Vader Is My Motivator.” Huami has also customised the retail box of the special edition Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 with Star Wars theme.

The Huami Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 features a customized 1.34-inch Full Moon display with 320 x 320 pixels resolution. It comes with four physical buttons, which can be controlled with the help of the touch screen. The smartwatch also features a dual-core setup, and is said to deliver 14 days battery life in the Ultra mode and 7 days in smarter normal mode. The Huami watch also comes with heart rate sensors, and supports a GNSS positioning chip, music playback, and also NFC. The Humani Amazfit Smart Sport Watch 3 comes with a price tag of 1,599 Yuan (translates to around Rs 16,230).

Galaxy Buds Star Wars edition

Alongside Galaxy Note 10+, Samsung has also launched Star Wars Edition Galaxy Buds with black and red theme. The special and limited Star Wars edition Galaxy Buds comes with a leather cover with Kylo Ren’s helmet design. Besides the overall look of the Buds, the features remain similar to the regular version.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Star Wars Edition Headphones

Bose also brings a Star Wars edition headphones for its consumers. The company launches QuietComfort 35 II Star Wars Edition Headphones. The headphones offer similar features as the standard version. The only difference is in the design of the headphones. Inspired by the latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie, the QuietComfort 35 II Star Wars Edition Headphones come with a black side and a red side. Overall, the headphones look very funky.

Talking about the Star Wars inspired QuietComfort 35 II headphones Bose said, “Inspired by the colors and design of the dark side, one half of these special headphones is dipped in black and emblazoned with a bright red “Sith” insignia. The other side is painted red with black patterns and detail that followers of the Empire and the First Order will immediately recognize.”

