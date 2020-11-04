Spotify now allows direct streaming on Apple Watch without connecting to an iPhone

Apple Watch users can now control their Spotify app straight from the device without being dependent on their iPhone. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Apple Watch users will now be able to play music on Spotify directly from Watch app without connecting to an iPhone, according to a report on Engadget. We can see the feature live on our Apple Watch Series 3, though the Spotify app on the watch does say it is still in beta.

The new feature ensures a lot more functionality for the Spotify app on Apple Watch as users can now rely on the WiFi or the cellular connectivity of the Watch to stream music or podcasts. It will likely see a broader rollout soon, so not everyone will see it given the beta status.

The company also confirmed the same in a statement to Engadget, saying that after an initial testing period they are rolling out streaming capabilities to the Apple Watch app.

Earlier the Spotify app on the Apple Watch app could be used to control music on the AirPods or the iPhone, but it also meant that the app was running on the iPhones and you needed your phone to be close by. Now if you choose the Apple Watch as an option, you don’t have to worry about the Spotify app on the iPhone. Users can now see their favourite playlists, most recent playlists all on the Apple Watch app itself.

The new functionality means that even if the iPhone is another room or a different part of the house, you will be able to control your music straight from the Watch as long as it has internet connectivity.

How to use Spotify app to control music directly on Apple Watch

First make sure the Spotify app is installed on your Apple Watch. If not, go to the Watch app on your iPhone and scroll for the Spotify app for the Watch and hit install.

When you open the Spotify app on your Apple Watch, you will see an option saying you can now control the app straight from the wearable. Keep in mind that more and more users are seeing this feature, though it is still in beta. If you don’t see it immediately don’t worry, it might roll out in sometime for you.

If you see the option to control Spotify from the Apple Watch is live, just tap on the Let’s Go option on the notification. Now when you play music, you will see a Watch symbol which will control and play music from the device.

You will be able to listen to music from the Watch itself via your connected Bluetooth headphone or speakers. For example, if you have AirPods, the Watch will prompt you to play the music on them. If no speaker or headphones are connected, the Watch will ask you to connect a device to it, where Spotify can stream the music.

Let us know if you have tried out the feature on your Apple Watch.

