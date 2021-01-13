SpO2 tracking makes the OnePlus Band really special!

The past year has added a new term to our health vocabulary and suddenly all other terms have taken a back seat. Covid-19 has been hovering over our heads for while now and the virus has dragged our attention towards something we seldom considered worth monitoring: blood oxygen.

Blood oxygen – as vital as heart rate and blood pressure

Blood oxygen is as vital a stat as heart rate or blood pressure but it was not until we were hit by this virus that realised how important it is to monitor it. Also referred to as SpO2 or oxygen saturation, it is the measure of the amount of haemoglobin carrying oxygen in the blood as opposed to the amount of hemoglobin without it. In simple words, it means the amount of oxygen present in your blood or the amount of oxygen absorbed in your blood.

We all know that we need oxygen to stay alive but the matter is not just as simple as breathing in and out. How well the oxygen that you breathe gets absorbed in your blood and is then distributed to the rest of your body decides how well your body functions. Basically, all our organs need a certain level of oxygen to function properly and this oxygen is delivered to the organs via blood. If those levels are not met, the consequences can be dire or even fatal in some cases.

A factor in Covid, and not just Covid either!

Because Covid-19 is a respiratory virus, a drop in SpO2 levels is one of the earliest indicators that one might be infected and can even be life saving not only for the person infected but others around that person.

A dip in blood oxygen levels can cause hypoxemia, a condition where there person’s body fails to supply oxygen to cell, tissues and organs. The SpO2 level below 90-905 percent is often considered to be a matter of grave concern and it is advised that one seeks urgent medical attention if their blood oxygen levels drop that much.

Want to check SpO2 levels? See a doc, get an oximeter…

But SpO2 is not just something one should keep monitoring because of what is happening around the world at the moment. SpO2 levels should be monitored as regularly or frequently as one monitors heart rate or blood pressure. This is because monitoring SpO2 levels regularly can help you identify underlying problems in an early stage which can eventually help you lead a healthier, risk-free life.

To monitor their blood oxygen levels, people have been either investing in an Oximeter or making a trip down to the doctor’s. But the problem with these methods of measuring blood oxygen levels is simple— they are episodic in nature which means that your SpO2 level is only measured either when the device is attached to your finger or when you visit the doctor. These methods fail to take in measurements at all times. So if your SpO2 levels dip when you do not have an Oximeter attached to your finger, you might not be able to take that into account.

…or just get the new OnePlus Band

There is a simpler way to keep a tab on your blood oxygen levels at all times and that is where the recently launched OnePlus Band comes into the picture. Along with all the things that one seeks in a fitness band including step count, heart rate sensor, workout monitor, the OnePlus Band also solves a more contemporary problem by including an SpO2 sensor. The band has a dedicated blood oxygen sensor, making it the first fitness band in the Indian market to come with such a feature. The band uses red and infrared light sensors to monitor SpO2 levels. This is paired with powerful hardware and smart algorithms which not only read blood oxygen levels but also quickly spot underlying problems that otherwise could have been missed.

Having a SpO2 monitor present in your fitness band means your blood oxygen levels get monitored round the clock and you do not need to visit the doctor or attach an oximeter to your finger to record the readings. You can record your SpO2 levels at a particular time by just raising your wrist. Otherwise the band will keep recording it in the background. The band also comes with almost two weeks worth of battery which means you do not worry about it running out of charge any time soon. You also get a 1.1 inch AMOLED display that can show you the basic information on the spot while a more detailed version can be accessed on the OnePlus Health app that you can install on your smartphone.

By offering a fitness band that goes beyond the realms of just tracking fitness and aims to help us live a healthier, more risk-free life, OnePlus has really brought in a device that was an urgent need of the hour. The OnePlus Band comes with a lot of features but we think its ability to record SpO2 levels make it more of a necessity at the time than a luxury. And at its price of Rs. 2,499, it actually costs less than some basic oximeters in the market.