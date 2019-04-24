Sound One X70 Bluetooth earphones launched at Rs 1,790

Sound One has launched a new wireless earphone called the Sound One X70 in India at a special launch price of Rs 1,790. The X70 comes with a pair of earbuds which are connected through a cable.

The company said that the introductory price is available only for a limited time period and the earphone will later retail at its regular price of Rs 2,790. It will be available across various online and offline channels such as Amazon India, Flipkart, PayTM, Snapdeal, Myntra, WH Smith, Go-Air inflight Shopping.

The Sound One X70 features advanced Bluetooth 5.0 and has a range of 10 metres or 33 feet. One can play, pause or change the volume all from the earphones itself with multi-button inline controls. Users can also answer or hang up the phone calls.

The company claims that the earphones have a battery life of up to 8 hours when fully charged. It can be charged with the help of a micro-USB port on the device. The earphones have a frequency response range of 20 Hz to 22 kHz.

The Sound One X70 supports convenient multi-connection of up to 2 devices at once. One can connect simultaneously with two Bluetooth devices. In terms of looks, the earphones have an aircraft grade metal body. It is compatible with multiple platforms such as an iPhone, Android, or a PC.

Last month, Sound One had launched an IPX5-rated waterproof Bluetooth speaker called the Sound One Drum in India at Rs 3,490.