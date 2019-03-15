Toggle Menu Sections
Sound One Drum waterproof Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs 3,490

Sound One launched a waterproof Bluetooth speaker called the Sound One Drum in India at Rs 3,490. The speaker is IPX5-rated, which makes it a water-resistant device.

The speaker is currently available at a special launch price of Rs 1,990, which the company said is for a limited time period.

It will be available across various online and offline channels such as Amazon India, Flipkart, PayTM, Snapdeal, Myntra,WH Smith, Go-Air inflight Shopping.

The Sound One Drum can be connected with any Bluetooth-enabled device up to a range of 33 feet. It is equipped with advanced Bluetooth 4.2 with EDR technology.

It can also be used with the help of a microSD card, aux cable or a pendrive.

The speaker comes with a one-year warranty and has a 2000 mAh lithium-ion battery, which the company claims can deliver 6-8 hours of playback. It has an output of 10 watts.

