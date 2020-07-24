Sony launches ZV-1 for vloggers at Rs 77,990

The ZV-1 has a compact, lightweight body weighing 294 grams and a side-opening Vari-angle LCD screen, a first for Sony. (Image: Sony) The ZV-1 has a compact, lightweight body weighing 294 grams and a side-opening Vari-angle LCD screen, a first for Sony. (Image: Sony)

After its success with the Alpha series of mirrorless cameras, Sony India has announced the launch of the ZV-1, a pocket-sized digital camera aimed at content creators and vloggers. Priced at Rs 77,990, the camera offers an “all-in-one” package with features designed especially for this segment of users.

Mukesh Srivastava, Business Head – Digital Imaging, Sony India, said, “incorporating direct feedback from our extended community, we have ensured content creation is made simple without any tricky setup”.

The ZV-1 has a compact, lightweight body weighing 294 grams and a side-opening Vari-angle LCD screen, a first for Sony. There is also a recording lamp on the front of the camera that indicates active recording.

The ZV-1’s advanced image stabilisation ensures steady video even with hand-held shooting while walking — in HD mode, the camera combines optical and electronic stabilisation to reduce shaking up to 11 times. While shooting a 4K video, the Optical Steady Shot mode offers improvement in stabilisation up to eight times.

The ZV-1’s onboard microphone features Sony’s latest Directional 3-capsule Mic designed for forward-directional audio recording allowing to capture subject’s voice clearly with less wind noise.

The camera, with its 20MP 1.0-type CMOS sensor and wide-aperture lens, features advanced colour science re-engineered to optimise skin tones and the new Bokeh Switch function enables the user to quickly adjust the optical aperture.

There is also a Face Priority autoexposure function that adjusts exposure to ensure the face is depicted at an ideal brightness in all situations. This new AE technology also suppresses an abrupt change in exposure if the subject quickly turns away from the frame.

The pro-level movie recording features on offer include standard 3.5mm microphone input, hybrid Log-Gamma (HDR) / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3, Interval Shooting for stunning time-lapse videos and Super Slow Motion recording at up to 960fps. The vlogger kit accessory includes a GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander, a 64GB Ultra-High-Speed Media Card and an additional Battery NP-BX1.

