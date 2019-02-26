Sony WI-C600N wireless neckband earphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Sony has launched a new pair of wireless noise cancelling neckband earphones in India dubbed Sony WI-C600N. It is priced at Rs 10,990 and will be made available for consumers to buy across all Sony Centers and major electronic stores starting February 27. The device will only be made available in the Black colour variant.

Sony states that the WI-C600N come with superior wireless sound quality and noise cancelling features. The earphones feature digital noise cancellation with One Push Artificial Intelligence Noise-Cancelling. They also come with an inbuilt magnetic clamping mechanism that keeps the wireless earphones together when not in use.

The Sony WI-C600N are accompanied by the Sony Headphones Connect app, available on both Android and iOS. The app lets its users tweak the audio profile settings and lets users customise those according to their preferences.

The neckband is where all of the major components including the battery, Bluetooth chip, controls and microphones are located. It charges via a USB Type C port located on the band.

In terms of connectivity options, the Sony WI-C600N comes with Bluetooth version 4.2 and NFC. The earphones sport a 6mm dome type sound driver, DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement System), SBC, AAC and aptX.

Sony WI-C600N comes with a 3.7V DC lithium-ion rechargeable battery, which the company claims can be fully charged within 2.5 hours. The company has said that the device will be able to run for up to 6.5 hours with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on and 7.5 hours with ANC turned off.

The earphones come with support for the Google Assistant and Siri, and also feature voice guidance. The box contents include a 20cm USB Type-C cable and four different size earbuds.