Sony launches WI-C100 neckband headphones with Dolby Atmos support

Sony has announced the launch of the Sony WI-C100 wireless neckband earphones with Dolby Atmos support. The compact and lightweight earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance rated for up to 25 hours of usage.

The Sony WI-C100 comes with DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) to deliver premium quality sound that restores high-frequency sounds for a better listening experience. Apart from the 25 hours of battery life, Sony also says the headphones can get up to one hour of usage from ten minutes of charge.

When connected to a Bravia XR TV through the Sony WLA-NS7, the headphones create an arrangement of “phantom speakers” around you with its Dolby Atmos support, offering an immersive listening atmosphere. Its 360 Reality Audio support is aimed at creating an immersive sound experience while listening to music, providing an experience closer to a live concert or recording.

Users can use the Sony Headphones Connect app to choose presets to match the genre of music they are listening to. They can also create and save custom presets using the equaliser feature. The earphones come with Fast Pair support for connecting quickly with Android devices and Swift Pair support for connecting quickly with Windows devices.

The Sony WI-C100 comes with operation buttons that let users play, stop, skip through tracks, adjust volume, and also activate Google Assistant or Siri. The device launches on Sony’s ShopatSC.com portal and across Sony retail stores starting July 18. The earphones cost Rs 2,790 but will be available for an introductory price of Rs 1,699. The Sony WI-C100 are available in four colours: White, Taupe, Black and Blue.