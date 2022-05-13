Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones launched: Here’s what’s new

Two years after the launch of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, Sony has now announced a successor. These are the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. The XM5 over-the-ear headphones sport a new design and come with some new features and a hiked price.

Here’s all you need to know about the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM5: What’s new?

The Sony WH-1000XM5 now feature two processors inside the headphones to process information from eight distinct microphones. These mics are used to provide better noise cancellation in the mid-to-high frequencies. These are the Sony HD Noise Cancelling Processor Q1 and the Integrated Processor V1 which was also present in the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds.

The XM5 headphones also feature Sony’s DSEE Extreme technology that helps recover audio from digital compression, making your music sound richer, at least in theory. aptX support is still missing, but the headphones do get LDAC codec support.

Other features of the XM5 include Google Fast Pair, Adaptive Sound Control, the handy multi-device connections and support for Google Assistant and Alexa support.

Sony promises 30 hours of battery from the WH-1000XM5 headphones which now come with fast charging that lets you get three hours of playback time with a three-minute charge. The brand also throws in a collapsible carrying case for the headphones that you can use to take it with you.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 comes in two colours – black and platinum silver. It is priced at USD399 or about Rs 30,900. Availability in India is yet to be confirmed by Sony, and we should have more details on the price and local availability of the headphones then.