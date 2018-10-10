Sony WH-1000XM3 with improved noise cancelling launched in India

Key improvement on the Sony WH-1000XM3 over the prior generation is upgraded Noise Cancellation performance.

Sony in a bout to expand its audio offerings in India has launched a new set of over the ear headphones in India, the WH-1000XM3. It is the successor to the company’s WH-1000XM2 over the ear headphones bringing multiple key improvements to provide consumers with a better user experience.

The headphones have been priced at Rs 29,990 and will go on sale starting October 18. Till then the device will be available for pre-ordering from Amazon and Croma. It will be made available in black and platinum silver colour options.

Key improvement on these new headphones over the prior generation is upgraded Noise Cancelling performance. Sony has used its new Q1 HD Noise Cancelling processor to achieve this. The company states that this new processor just like its predecessor can negate transport noise, but also can cancel out any other background noises like street and human voices.

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 also comes with a dual noise sensor, which helps the headphones capture all of the ambient noise with the help of the dual integrated microphone, which then passes the sound data to the processor to cancel the noise.

The headphones sport a 40 mm driver along with a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragm allowing the headphones to deliver full range frequencies of up to 40kHz. The company says that the current driver setting paired with 32-bit audio signal processing and DAC amplifier functionality helps the headphones offer consumers high sound quality, best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio and low distortion.

Similar to the last generation, the WH-1000XM3 comes equipped with Quick Attention Mode enabling users to hear outside noise without taking off the headphones.

Also Read: Sony SRS-XB01 Extra Bass wireless speaker launched: Price in India, features

The company claims that the headphones will be able to last over 30 hours on a single charge with the noise cancelling and Bluetooth 4.2 is turned on. The headphones support Quick Charging, which the company guarantees will provide up to five hours of wireless usage on a ten-minute charge.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd