Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds launched with ANC and LDAC support

Sony has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM4 comes with advanced features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Sony’s latest V1 processor, Hi-Res Audio support and more. The new set of Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones will cost $279, which is around Rs 20,340 in India. Interested buyers can get it via Sony’s official website, Amazon, and other retailers.

The wireless earbuds have new 6mm driver units with 20 percent larger magnets. The new V1 chip is said to offer the highest level of noise-cancelling without draining much battery. The chip integrates both Bluetooth and noise cancellation, unlike the previous model from Sony. The earbuds feature a new automatic wind detection sensor, which can enable the wind noise reduction feature when needed.

It offers support for Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec, and is also Hi-Res Audio certified. The company says its LDAC tech can transmit approximately three times more data (at the maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps) than conventional Bluetooth audio to deliver high-resolution audio content. In addition to this, the earbuds also have support for the company’s DSEE Extreme and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio technology.

There is an Ambient Sound mode, which you can enable if you want to listen to your surroundings or talk to someone nearby. In this case, the mode will help pause the music and you don’t have to take the buds out from your ears. Sony asserts that the earbuds have mics that support beamforming technology to offer better call quality.

The brand claims that one will get 8 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. The earbuds are IPX42 rated, which means they are water-resistant. They offer support for wireless charging with Qi technology. The Sony WF-1000XM4 also comes with fast pairing support for Android and Windows 10. One can even summon digital assistants using the Sony earbuds.