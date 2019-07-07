Sony’s WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds to take on AirPods

Sony has announced a new set of truly wireless earbuds Sony WF-1000XM3. The highlight of the premium high-end earbuds is its noise cancellation technology and extended battery life.

Advertising

The Sony WF-1000XM3 has been launched globally and it will be available in mid-August across various markets. The wireless earbuds are priced at Euro 220 (around Rs 17,000) in Europe. The Amazon UK website is accepting pre-orders for the device now and it will be released on August 8, 2018.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 has been listed for $229.99 (around Rs 16,000) in the US. It is available for pre-orders in the country and it will be released on August 5, 2019, as per the information available on the Amazon.com.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 is a truly wireless headset and it is equipped with Sony’s proprietary QN1e noise cancelling processor. The headset promises up to eight hours of battery life per single charge. Sony claims that 10 min charge with the carrying case can provide 90 minutes of playback time.

Advertising

The carrying case can provide three additional charges to the Sony WF-1000XM3, thus adding 24 hours of playback time to the headset for a total of 32 hours of battery life. The headset promises up to six hours of battery life per single charge when the noise cancellation is switched on.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 features the Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control that automatically switches to ambient sound mode base on the user activity. It can also connect with the voice assistant of the smartphone (Google Assitant, Siri, etc).

Also read | Sony launches new HT-Z9F soundbar with Chromecast integration: Price, specifications

It also comes with a wear detection feature that can play/pause the music automatically when the headset is put on/off. The Sony WF-1000XM3 sports buttons that can be used to instantly turn on/off noise cancellation, hands-free calling and more.

As of now, Sony has not revealed when it will launch the Sony WF-1000XM3 in India. The headset will be pitched against other premium options such as the Apple AirPods (second-gen) and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless.