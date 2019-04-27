Toggle Menu Sections
Sony SRS-XB12 waterproof Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs 3,990

Sony launched SRS-XB12 EXTRA BASS waterproof Bluetooth speaker at Rs 3,990 in India. The speaker is IP67-rated, which makes it resistant to water and dust.

Sony has launched SRS-XB12 EXTRA BASS waterproof Bluetooth speaker at Rs 3,990 in India.

Sony has launched a waterproof Bluetooth speaker called the Sony SRS-XB12, the latest addition to the company’s EXTRA BASS series, in India at Rs 3,990. The speaker is IP67-rated, which makes it resistant to water and dust.

According to the company, some of the key features of the Sony SRS-XB12 include extra bass speakers with deep and punchy sound, dual-connectivity and bigger battery life.

The XB12 comes with a rubber-like coating which makes it ideal for traveling. The company claims that the speaker comes with a battery life of up to 16 hours.

The users will also get a detachable strap which will allow them to hang the speaker.

It will be available in Black, Blue, Red, Grey, Green colour options and will retail across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Earlier this month, Sony had launched the WH-XB700 headphones in the EXTRA BASS series. Priced at Rs 8,990, the Sony WH-XB700 claims to provide 30-hour battery after being fully charged.

Also read: Sony Alpha 6400 review: Complex camera with compact ease

The WH-XB700 headphones come with in-built Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa feature. It provides a hands-free, voice-controlled experience to the users. By pressing a custom button placed on the left earpad housing, the user will be able to launch the preferred voice assistant.

It is also compatible with the company’s Headphones Connect app which enables customization of CLEAR BASS, Surround (VPT) and Sound Position Control.

