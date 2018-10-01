Sony SRS-XB01 Extra Bass wireless speaker launched: Price in India, features

Sony SRS-XB01 Extra Bass speaker launched for Rs 2,590

Sony is expanding its Extra Bass series in India and has launched its latest SRS-XB01 wireless speaker. Priced at Rs 2,590 the Bluetooth wireless speaker will be available for purchase across all offline Sony centres, major electronic stores and via Flipkart from October 1.

The compact design Sony SRS-XB01 comes with IPx5 splash proof rating and a handy strap to carry it on-the-go. The new Sony wireless speaker will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Red, White, and Yellow colour options.

As for the features, Sony SRS-XBO1 Extra Bass speaker supports SBC audio format. It comes with a built-in microphone to provide hands-free calling. Sony’s new speaker has a maximum power output of 3W and supports Bluetooth v4.2 with a range of 10 metres. It includes a stereo mini jack, micro USB port and a rear mounted passive radiator. The new Sony wireless Bluetooth speaker packs an 800mAh battery unit that is rated to deliver 6 hours of battery backup. Sony XRS-XB01 speaker measures 37.5mm and weigh about 160 grams.

Also Read: Sony enables Fortnite cross-play between PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

To recall, the speaker was originally introduced alongside the SRS-XB501G Extra Bass wireless speaker at the IFA 2018 event in Berlin last month. The Japanese tech firm back then said that both the speakers will be available across authorised Sony dealers from October.

Sony SRS-XB501G Extra Bass wireless speaker feature subwoofer units to provide audio experience with minimal sound interference. It comes with a Live Sound mode that utilises the ‘angled speakers’ and digital signal processing technology. The speaker also comes with built-in Google Assistant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd