Sony RX0 II launched in India: 5 reasons why you should go for this vlogging camera

Sony announced the newest addition to its compact camera line-up in India with the Sony RX0 II. The premium camera is pitched as the world’s smallest and lightest.

The camera was launched by the company first in Europe in May 2019 with a retail price of Euro 800, which is around Rs 61,500. Sony has not revealed the India pricing of the Sony RX0 II, but it is available for pre-orders now.

Here are five reasons why you should consider buying the Sony RX0 II.

Sony RX0 II: World’s smallest and lightest

The Sony RX0 II It measures just 59mm x 40.5mm x 35mm to become the world’s smallest camera. It is almost half the size of a teacup and it can fit into a pocket without any difficulty. The camera weighs around 132 grams and that makes it perfect for vlogging and travel videos.

Sony RX0 II: Zeiss Tessar lens

The Sony RX0 II packs a 1.0-type stacked 15.3MP Exmor RS CMOS image sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine for enhanced colour reproduction and better skin tones. The Zeiss Tessar 24mm f4 fixed wide-angle lens provides a shortened minimum focusing distance of 20cm. It makes the camera suitable for selfies and table-top photos.

Sony RX0 II: 4K recording and super slow-motion with image stabilisation

The Sony RX0 II offers 4K internal movie recording at 30fps. The camera also comes with on-body stabilisation for steady handheld footage. There are also applications to make the footage more stable in post-production. The Sony RX0 II also supports super slow-motion video recording at up to 1000 fps.

Sony RX0 II: Waterproof, Crushproof

Sony claims its camera to be waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, and even crushproof. The Sony RX0 II is safe up to 10 metres deep in water, shockproof up to 2 metres and crushproof up to 200kg force.

Sony RX0 II: 180-degree tiltable screen

The Sony RX0 II comes with a tiltable screen. The screen works even under water and supports a tilt up to 180 degrees and down to 90-degrees.