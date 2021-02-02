Sony’s PlayStation 5 goes on sale in India amid supply shortages

The PlayStation 5 is now available to purchase in India, Sony’s next-generation game console. The standard edition is priced at Rs 49,990, and a digital edition with no disc drive priced at Rs 39,990. The PlayStation 5 is competing with Microsoft’s two new Xbox models, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Ever since the console launched back in November 2020, high demand has kept the PlayStation 5 out of stock in many markets. The PS5 is available for a much high price on sites like eBay, and scalpers are taking advantage of the situation. In India, preorders came and went, units disappeared within seconds. The Covid-19 has disrupted the supply chain, making it hard for Sony to have enough PS5s in the market. Experts say the demand for the PS5 is also sky high as tons of consumers want to grab Sony’s latest console.

The PS5 is available in two versions, one with a built-in disk drive and another is a digital-only console. The only difference between the two is that the standard console gives you the ability to run Blu-ray disc games, PS4 Blu-ray disc games, regular Blu-rays, and DVDs. Performance-wise, there is no difference between the two console variants.

Sony’s next-gen console is a major improvement over its predecessor, the highly successful PS4. The console has a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) and a custom GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz, It has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD will offer ultra-fast loading times in gameplay.

The PlayStation 5 has a new design and is taller than the Xbox Series X. It’s also thick, the model with the disc drive. The system can be used both horizontally as well as vertically. Despite its size, the PS5 is really quiet. It also comes with a new DualSense controller which uses haptic feedback when playing games. The interface is also getting a significant overhaul. This time, the UI is much cleaner, allowing you to find games and media quickly as possible. PS5 is a backward-compatible system, meaning you can play most PS4 games on the new console.

Being the next-gen console, the PS5 is getting a slew of exclusive titles, though the must-have games aren’t available just yet. But you can play games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on the PS5.