Sony launches WF-LS900N earbuds: Check price, feature and other details

Sony recently added another product to its existing wireless earbud lineup. The latest from Sony is the WF-LS900N, which weighs a mere 4,8 grams and is designed for those looking for a comfortable pair of earbuds.

The Sony WF-LS900N sport 5mm drivers and are powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, which enhances the overall sound quality while reducing distortion. It also supports active noise cancellation and transparency mode and can automatically switch between the two depending on the environment’s noise levels.

Users also get Adaptive Sound Control that controls the ambient sound settings depending on where they are. Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the earbuds have a touch sensor control panel that can help you change your sound settings, resume music, modify sound settings and activate the Quick Attention feature.

The Sony WF-LS900N last up to 20 hours with a charging case and support quick charging which provides 60 minutes of playback with just five minutes of charging. On a single charge, the earbuds can last up to six hours with active noise cancellation turned on.

These wireless earbuds can automatically switch between devices depending on which device is ringing and even has a dedicated button that lets you quickly switch between your devices. The Sony WF-LS900N is available in Sony Centers, all major electronic stores, and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart and are priced at Rs 16,990. You can buy them in Black, Beige and White.