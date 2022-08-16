Sony Bravia XR 85X95K 4K Mini LED TV launched in India

August 16, 2022 5:14:17 pm
Sony has announced the Bravia XT 85X95 Mini LED TV in India. The latest from Sony features an 85-inch screen and Cognitive Processor XR.
According to the company, the Cognitive Processor XR helps reproduce content just the way humans see and hear in the real world. This is backed by the XR Backlight Master Drive technology that uses a local dimming algorithm that offers deep blacks and natural mid-tones.
It also supports XR 4K upscaling, so users can enjoy their favourite content in 4 K-like quality no matter the source of the content. Like the majority of Bravia XR Master TVs launched this year, it has a dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility that supports 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto HDR Tone, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Auto Game Mode.
The Braxia XR Master 85X95K 4K Mini LED TV has X-anti reflection and X-Wide Angle technology that minimizes reflections and lets users watch content clearly no matter where they are sitting. Those having Bravia Cam can also control settings like sound and picture settings using motion gestures.
Subscriber Only Stories
Coming to audio enhancements, the TV supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, Acoustic Surface Audio+, and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling. It runs on Android TV with a Google TV user interface.
The Sony Bravia XR-85X95K will be available in all Sony centers, e-commerce platforms and electronics stores starting August 16 and is priced at Rs 6,99,990.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
