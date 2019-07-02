Sony launches new HT-Z9F soundbar with Chromecast integration: Price, specifications

Sony has launched a new 3.1-channel soundbar, dubbed Sony HT-Z9F. It comes with a dedicated subwoofer and optional rear surround speakers to upgrade the setup to a 5.1-channel one.

The soundbar is priced at Rs 59,990 and is currently available for pre-orders at Sony’s official stores, offline retail stores and e-commerce websites. It along with a remote control will be made available for everyone to purchase starting July 8.

The optional wireless rear surround speakers, dubbed Sony SA-Z94 are being made available at Rs 9,990. The company is offering everyone who pre-books the Sony HT-Z9F soundbar, the Sony HT-Z9F wireless rear surround speakers free of cost.

Sony HT-Z9F is compatible with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and the company’s own Vertical Surround Engine. With its Vertical Surround Engine, the company claims to have improved the surround sound experience by virtually simulating overhead and surround channels. Additionally, it claims that this simulates a virtual 7.1.2-channel surround sound experience.

The soundbar also comes with support for 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision passthrough with HDMI ARC for connectivity. Consumers can also use the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa directly from the soundbar according to the company.

It also supports Wi-Fi connectivity and comes with an in-built Chromecast, expanding its use case scenarios. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LAN, USB and Optical-In connectivity.