Sony launches GTK-PG10 Bluetooth speaker with cup holders at Rs 19,990

Sony has launched a new Bluetooth party speaker, dubbed as Sony GTK-PG10 in India for a price of Rs 19,990. The Sony GTK-PG10 is the first of its kind which comes with four dedicated cup holders on a splash-proof top panel.

The Sony GTK-PG10 has been shaped in the form of a cube and comes with built-in handles for transporting from one place to another. The speaker can also be mounted on a tripod.

The company claims that the Sony GTK-PG10 can deliver powerful sound without compromising on the clarity. The DSP (Digital Signal Processor) automatically adapts the audio settings to optimize performance to suit the surroundings.

When the top panels of the Sony GTK-PG10 speaker are open, the built-in tweeters face upwards and outwards which spreads the sound wider. When these panels are shut, the tweeters face towards the front and the speaker projects sound forward.

Sony claims that the GTK-PG10 can provide up to 13 hours of playback when fully charged. The device comes with a mic input for karaoke. It also has an FM tuner function and USB play and charge.

The speaker is compatible with Sony Music Center and the Fiestable app, which provides additional features to the users through their smartphone. Users can change tracks or adjust the volume by speaking into their smartphone.

The GTK-PG10 is available only in black colour option and will be sold across all Sony Centers and major electronic stores from May 6 in India.