Sony launches Bravia XR Master A95K OLED TV in India: What’s new?

Updated: August 10, 2022 11:46:31 am
Last month, Sony launched the Bravia XR A80K OLED Smart TV. Now, the company has added another device to the lineup – the Bravia XR Master A95K OLED TV. Unlike the Bravia XR A80K, the Bravia XR Master A95K comes in a single 65-inch variant. It has a 4K HDR 10 HLG display panel with a refresh rate of 100Hz and support for Dolby Vision.
The Sony Bravia television also comes with the XR Cognitive processor which Sony claims offers improved depth, contrast and vivid colours. It also features an IMAX Enhanced feature along with a Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. Some other features include XR OLED Motion, Dual database processing, XR 4K upscaling, Live Colour Technology, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, Pixel Contrast Booster and an Auto mode.
For those looking to play games, the TV supports 4K gaming with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto HDR Tone Auto Game Mode and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).
The Bravia XR Master A95K also sports two speakers and two subwoofers which offer a total sound output of 60W and support Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround Sound. It also uses Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+, which uses special actuators in the screen to turn it into a multi-channel speaker, providing an immersive experience.
Similar to the Bravia XR A80K, it comes with Android TV out of the box. The latest by Sony features 16GB of internal storage, which should be more than enough even if you install multiple apps. Some connectivity features include HDMI 2.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet port, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm jack, Air AirPlay, Apple Homekit support and built-in Chromecast.
The Bravia XR Master A95K is priced at Rs 3,69,990 and is available on e-commerce websites, retail stores and at Sony centres.
