Sony launches Bravia Master Series A9G OLED calibrated for Netflix

Sony has just launched the new Bravia Master Series A9G OLED television in India with special calibration for Netflix. Priced Rs 2,69,900 onwards, the series will be available from August 1. Sony has also announced the 8G series with prices starting Rs 2,19,900.

Sony India MD Sunil Nayyar said the new televisions will stand out for their puri true quality, immersive sound and distraction-free design. Nayyar said Sony is focusing clearly on premium products that offer a premium customer interface. He said the Netflix calibration makes it the best screen to experience the OTT platform on.

The new AndroidTV series will come with Google Assistant and Alexa to add an additional layer of smartness. The A9G is powered by the X1 Ultimate 4K HDR processor to handle the picture quality, which Sony claims is best in industry. The processor works with Pixel Contrast Booster where each pixel can be individually controlled to offer top of live contrast.

Sony’s unique Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology brings the 2.2 channel audio from behind the screen itself. Also, the AndroidTV offer hands-free control where you can use voice commands without even the remote. It also works with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit making it a hub for other IoT devices in the house.