Sony launches Bravia KD-85X9000F and KD-65X9000F TVs in India: Price, specifications

Sony has launched two new Bravia series TVs: the Bravia KD-85X9000F and the Bravia KD-65X9000F in India. Sony has launched two new Bravia series TVs: the Bravia KD-85X9000F and the Bravia KD-65X9000F in India.

Sony has launched two new Bravia series TVs: the Bravia KD-85X9000F and the Bravia KD-65X9000F in India. These are the 85-inch and 65-inch models of the Bravia X9000F series, of which the company has already launched the 55-inch KD-55X9000F. The new TVs have have been priced at Rs 12,99,900 for the 85-inch version and Rs 3,39,900 for the 65-inch model. The new X9000F series will be available across retail outlets.

Like the KD-55X9000F, the KD-85X9000F and KD-65X9000F sport Triluminous LCD displays with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels on each. They are based on Direct LED backlights, which come with local dimming. Bravia X9000F series offers HDR compatibility through HDR10 and HLG support courtesy its 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme.

The display’s clarity is maintained by the 4K X-Reality PRO technology, while colour is maintained by Live Colour Technology as well as precision colour mapping from Sony. On the audio front, the Bravia X9000F series of TVs offer two 10W speakers, backed by Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Pulse formats alongside DTS Digital Surround and ClearAudio+ sound processing.

Also read: Sony launches box-style audio system in three models

Bravia X9000F series is based on Android TV, and does feature Google Play Store for apps. In addition, users can find 16GB storage on board. Users must note that this Bravia TV series also comes with multiple language support, both for the display as well as for closed captioning. Customers will also be able to connect their smartphones to these TVs via Chromecast, screen mirroring via Miracast, as well as Video and TV SideView, available on both Android and iOS.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1, an RF cable input, an Ethernet port, as well as four HDMI ports, two USB ports, as well as an audio jack. The KD-85X9000F has the following dimensions: 2,088 x 1,236 x 373 mm, while KD-65X9000F measures 1555 x 958 x 193 mm.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd