Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Sony India festive sale: Best deals, discounts on headphones, TVs, speakers and more

Sony India will be offering various products like wireless headphones, TVs and wireless speakers at a discounted price during its festive sale.

Sony festive saleSony India is gearing up for its festive sale. (Express Photo)

Sony India is hosting a festive sale. While there are a lot of products to choose from, here we will list some of the best deals you can get your hands on during the sale. Starting with audio devices, Sony will be offering some of its recently launched headphones like the WH-1000MX5 at Rs 26,990, LinkBus WF-L900 for Rs 12,990 and WF-C500 for Rs 2,990.

Sony is bringing down the price of some older headphones like the WH-1000XM4, WF-XB700 and WG-XB910N down to 17,990, Rs 5,990 and Rs 8,990 respectively. The WH-1000XM4 remains one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can get in the market. Keep in mind that Sony has just launched its successor the WH-1000XM5 for Rs 26,990 and you can read our review for the same here.

A discount of Rs 13,000 can be availed on the SRS XG500 portable wireless speaker during the sale, meaning it might be available for somewhere around Rs 20,000.

Also Read |Sony WH-1000XM5 review: Create your own bubble

Apart from headphones and earbuds, Sony is also offering discounts of up to Rs 54,990 on select premium soundbars like the HT-A7000 and HT-A9 with rear speakers on the purchase of Bravia 108cm (43-inch) TV or above models. You can also avail discounts up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 8,000 on purchasing HT-S40R and HT-S20R soundbars respectively.

Those looking to buy full-frame cameras such as the Alpha7SIII and Alpha7C will get free premium noise cancelling headphones worth Rs 14,990. Those who purchase the Alpha7SIII will also get a free Pro-Style camera backpack.

Additionally, the company is offering a special discount of up to Rs 41,000 on select lenses. If you register your Full-Frame and Cinema Live models on the Alpha community you will get three years of warranty instead of the standard two-year warranty.

Some budget Sony Bravia TVs like the W6600, W830K and W880K can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 42,990, Rs 26,990 and Rs 58,990 respectively. They will be available on offline stores like Sony Center, Lotus Electronics Supermarket and Vijay and e-commerce websites like Amazon.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 03:53:57 pm
